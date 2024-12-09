Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,212,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 192,025 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,234 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,924,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,891,000 after acquiring an additional 977,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,732 shares of company stock worth $10,861,707. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %

LVS stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

