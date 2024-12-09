Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.