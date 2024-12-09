Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,211 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of Manchester United worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Twin Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 7.0% in the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

