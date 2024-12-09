MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 970,840 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth $7,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 51,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 597,355 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 576,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 410,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $723.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,058,963.30. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

