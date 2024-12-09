Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,825 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $286,095.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,794.56. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MLAB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is -1.40%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

