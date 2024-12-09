MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,780. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,240 shares of company stock valued at $32,919,913. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Shares of ZM opened at $86.22 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of -0.03.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

