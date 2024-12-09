MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,410 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 188.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,597,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 893,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 3,691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 396,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 310,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of LAB stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $677.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

