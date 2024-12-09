MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $75.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $118.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Bancorp

About Republic Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.