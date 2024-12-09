MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Independent Bank from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $40.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,082.02. This represents a 4.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,754.55. This represents a 25.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

