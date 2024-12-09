MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,672,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CON shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:CON opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

