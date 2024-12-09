MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,715,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,151,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 150,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tourmaline Bio by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $25.93 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $664.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TRML has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tourmaline Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRML

About Tourmaline Bio

(Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.