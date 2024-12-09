MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 128,919 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,919 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 74.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $565.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $1.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

