MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,304 Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,669,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,484,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Performance

MTUS opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $698.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

