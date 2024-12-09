MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Shares of LESL opened at $2.36 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

