MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 80,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 71.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,741,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 725,257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $892.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.17 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $78,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,153.50. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

