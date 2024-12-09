MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,006 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yext alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 27.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yext

Insider Transactions at Yext

In related news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,777.50. This trade represents a 27.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.