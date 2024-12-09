MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 659,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Trading Up 7.9 %
NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $23.72 on Monday. Neurogene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGNE
Neurogene Company Profile
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.