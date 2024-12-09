MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 659,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $23.72 on Monday. Neurogene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Neurogene news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic bought 24,000 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $491,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,765.12. This trade represents a 45.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 48,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,259,729.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,717,127 shares in the company, valued at $44,353,390.41. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 120,270 shares of company stock worth $2,720,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGNE

Neurogene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.