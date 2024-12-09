Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $358.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.51 and a 52-week high of $361.73.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,738,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,431,929.28. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,188 shares of company stock worth $16,823,772. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

