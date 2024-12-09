Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 76.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This trade represents a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

