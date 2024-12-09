PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PDD by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 3,391.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in PDD by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 247,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.