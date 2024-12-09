PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.57 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.