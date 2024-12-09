Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 100 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $6,435,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $479,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $245.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.52.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

