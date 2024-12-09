Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,200 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Barclays lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

