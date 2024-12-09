Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 500 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dayforce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,770,223. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Dayforce stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.