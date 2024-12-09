Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,248,000 after acquiring an additional 116,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,673,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,160 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rambus by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 978,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $58.83 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.22.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

