Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 288,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,235 shares of company stock worth $895,538. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business’s revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

