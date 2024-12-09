Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Embecta worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Embecta Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Embecta had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

