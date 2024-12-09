Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 193,536 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,536 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,830.81. This represents a 51.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $6,958,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,240 shares of company stock valued at $32,919,913 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

ZM stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of -0.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

