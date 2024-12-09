Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,016 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOSE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $4,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.21 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $699.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. This represents a 26.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

