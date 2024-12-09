Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

TRNO opened at $59.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.