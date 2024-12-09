Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 404,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

SKY opened at $104.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

