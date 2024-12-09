Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter worth $513,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Spok by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of Spok stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Spok’s payout ratio is 171.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

