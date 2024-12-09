Synergy CHC Corp. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer and Interim Appointment

Get alerts:

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS: SNYR) recently disclosed changes in its executive team as Stacy Bieber, the current Chief Financial Officer, announced her resignation effective from December 6, 2024. With Bieber’s departure looming, the Board of Directors swiftly appointed Jaime Fickett, the existing Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer starting from the day of Bieber’s resignation.

Jaime Fickett has a wealth of experience in the financial sector, having served as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations at Synergy CHC Corp. since January 2015. Prior to her role at Synergy CHC Corp., Fickett held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Factor Nutrition Labs, LLC, a dietary supplements development company, from August 2006 to January 2015. Before venturing into the corporate domain, she amassed experience as an auditor in the public accounting sector between 1999 and 2006. Fickett holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maine and a Master of Science in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

Jack Ross, the Chief Executive Officer of Synergy CHC Corp., expressed the company’s gratitude for Stacy Bieber’s contributions and welcomed Jaime Fickett into her new role. Ross duly signed the report on behalf of the registrant on December 6, 2024, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This announcement marks a significant change in Synergy CHC Corp.’s financial leadership, demonstrating the company’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in its financial operations amidst evolving market dynamics.

As per the formal declaration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, these changes have been documented in accordance with regulatory obligations.

