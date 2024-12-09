The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 437 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $124,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,297.50. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $79,339.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,254 shares in the company, valued at $686,000.04. This trade represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,513,455 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

