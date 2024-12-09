The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.48 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

