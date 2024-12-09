Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,191 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.