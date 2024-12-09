Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,033 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 523,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 8.1 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.19. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,072. This represents a 43.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,069,958 shares of company stock worth $5,461,608. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

