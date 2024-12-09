Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 75.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.97 million, a PE ratio of 187.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

