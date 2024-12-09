UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 835,830 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 392.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,830 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.45% of Global Net Lease worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 3,093,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

