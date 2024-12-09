UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 556,148 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,148 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.64% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.