UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.20% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $333.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $155.75 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

