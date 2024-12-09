UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,223 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,270,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ABG stock opened at $258.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

