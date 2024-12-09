UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Innospec by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $133.71.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.13 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

