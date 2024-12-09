UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.30% of Trinity Industries worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

