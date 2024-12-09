UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.