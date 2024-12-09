UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,327 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,553,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 190,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

ALEX stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.55%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

