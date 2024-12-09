UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 46.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,079 over the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

