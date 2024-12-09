UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 33.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. This represents a 26.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $89.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $94.82.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

