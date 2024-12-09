UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $9.91 Million in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 645,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,000.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $153,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.89 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.