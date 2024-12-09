UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 454,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after buying an additional 372,886 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

